Former Midland teacher overcomes brain bleed, learning to breath, talk and walk again

Debbie Byrd is teaching the community a powerful lesson, and it is not about English. Instead, it is a lesson on making a comeback.

MIDLAND, Texas — Debbie Byrd is a face many in Midland know and love.

She worked at Midland High School for 30 years teaching English before retiring two years ago.

In January Debbie was on her way to a mission trip, like she had been on so many times before.

“But we never made it or I never made it, I had a sudden brain bleed in Germany.”

The bleed was so significant that doctors told Debbie’s family, she may not ever wake up.

“That was hard news to hear but we were glad we were there together and now her life is a miracle," Helen Sledge, Debbie's daughter said.

It has been a 27 week journey for Debbie.

She has been in and out of hospitals in Germany, Dallas, Lubbock and here in the Basin, learning the basics like breathing, talking, swallowing and walking along the way.

All along the recovery process, Midlanders were building her up, even putting on a welcome home parade for her in August.

“Lots of support from family and friends like cards, letters, emails, and text messages," Debbie said.

But she credits the big guy upstairs for her recovery most of all.

In fact, the whole family does.

“As she got better day by day we just put our faith in God that she was going to live to tell her story," Mary Elizabeth Holland, Debbie's daughter, said.

Debbie's story is a lesson about coming back stronger than before.

“It’s been a slow process, but it’s been worth it.”