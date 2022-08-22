Former Midland Mayor Jerry Morales files to run for mayor in 2022

Morales was elected Mayor back in 2013 and was the first Hispanic Mayor of Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — Former Midland Mayor Jerry Morales will be running for the mayor's seat once again, according to the Midland City Secretary.

Morales was originally elected to the position in 2013, being Midland's first Hispanic mayor, and served until 2019.

He ran for reelection against Jenny Cudd and Patrick Payton, the latter of whom won.

With Payton deciding not to run again in 2022, the seat will be up for grabs.

Morales is facing off against current city council member for District 4 Lori Blong and Midlander Robert Alan Dickson.

Morales released the following statement:

After the outpour from the community and the encouragement to run, I said lots of prayers and woke up with peace and knowing I needed to put my name of the list of candidates as Mayor for Midland. I love this community and the citizens that raise families and work hard. I am ready to listen to the community and address the hard issues.

Aug. 22 is the deadline to file for any Midland races.