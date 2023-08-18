Former Midland High Football player officially cancer-free

With his entire family by his side, Le'Brian Perez rang the winning bell that signifies a cancer-free patient Thursday afternoon.

MIDLAND, Texas — About a year ago, we told you the story of Le'Brian Perez, a Midland High Football player diagnosed with Leukemia shortly before the season started.

Now, a year later, Perez has not only graduated high school, but he's also beat cancer.

And he got to experience the magical moment of ringing the winning bell with his entire family by his side.

"I was honored to be by his side through it all," Le'Brian's brother Brylee Perez said. "I'm very thankful that he got to ring the bell. Nothing but excitement, I was very joyful."

No one is prouder than Le'Brian’s mother, Amanda Jackson.

"It was hard at first, I stayed praying," Jackson said. "We got closer to God. God helped him through this whole year, he had had no setbacks. [...] And to be able to ring the bell today, to see him graduate, beat chemo, radiation, go through all of that. [...] Words can’t explain it."

Another unbreakable bond is brotherhood, and this experience has only solidified that relationship between Le'Brian and his little brother Brylee.

Le'Brian and Brylee were both football players for Midland High, and when Le'Brian was diagnosed, Brylee dedicated the season to his older brother.

"That was very devastating," Brylee said. "I was very heartbroken but through it all, I did nothing but stay strong and to make sure he was gonna stay strong too."

After graduating high school in May, Le'Brian is continuing his education at Lubbock Christian University, where fittingly, he’ll be studying nursing.

"He's gonna be a pediatric oncologist nurse," Jackson said. "So his nurses influenced him and made him feel like that's what he wanted to do."

So despite the devastating news at first, this year-long experience showed Le’Brian his dream of becoming a nurse.