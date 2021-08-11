Former Midland Drug Court graduate shares her story

"I was on my way to prison and I gained my family back with drug court, I gained my self-esteem back with drug court, I gained my life back."

MIDLAND, Texas — When it comes to addiction, it doesn't care who you are.

"Addiction knows not bounds, no socioeconomic bounds, race creed anything... it can happen to any one of us. So it's important to have these tools and treatment opportunities so you're not just throwing someone into a jail cell," said Judge Elizabeth Rainey of Midland County.

That's exactly what Midland County Drug court is to help people like Christina Dodge.

"I was on my way to prison and I gained my family back with drug court, I gained my self-esteem back with drug court, I gained my life back," said Dodge.

Dodge has been battling addiction. "No home, no family cause I had ran from it all for many many years of drug use."

With help from drug court and a mind toward recovery, Dodge put in the work.

"You basically have time for classes, seeing your probation officer and going to meetings," said Dodge.

In 2020 she graduated from the drug court, "It was an experience of growing and learning, and drug court helped me with every part of that," Dodge said.

Judge Rainey is glad to see the graduates hard work pay off. "This program has been amazing to watch their stories and to really come into who they want to be and who they were made to be without the bounds of addiction," said the Judge.