Former Midland County Deputy Chief Rory McKinney officially running for Sheriff

Former Midland County Deputy Chief Rory McKinney made it official Friday night: he's running for sheriff.
McKinney made a formal campaign announcement in Midland at the Conference Center of the Homewood Suites. He was able to sit down with NewsWest 9 and share why this campaign means a lot to him.
"It was a big decision," McKinney said. "But the love that I have for this community and the people that live here is one reason why I want to run again. Together, we can build a better and safer Midland. And I'm a lawman, and I think the Midland County Sheriff's Office needs a lawman with the experience to get things done."
McKinney says one of his top priorities if elected is to bring back a Crime Unit in the Sheriff's Department to help fight against drugs and human trafficking.
His next steps is holding community town halls in the next coming months.
He'll be running against Sheriff David Criner, who says he'll run for re-election.