Former Midland County Deputy Chief Rory McKinney officially running for Sheriff

McKinney made a formal campaign announcement at an event Friday night.

Former Midland County Deputy Chief Rory McKinney made it official Friday night: he's running for sheriff.

McKinney made a formal campaign announcement in Midland at the Conference Center of the Homewood Suites. He was able to sit down with NewsWest 9 and share why this campaign means a lot to him.

"It was a big decision," McKinney said. "But the love that I have for this community and the people that live here is one reason why I want to run again. Together, we can build a better and safer Midland. And I'm a lawman, and I think the Midland County Sheriff's Office needs a lawman with the experience to get things done."

McKinney says one of his top priorities if elected is to bring back a Crime Unit in the Sheriff's Department to help fight against drugs and human trafficking.

His next steps is holding community town halls in the next coming months.