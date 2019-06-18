STANTON, Texas — Former Martin County Sheriff John Woodward was indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon back in October 26, earlier today (Tuesday) he entered a guilty plea.

The original indictment against Woodward was a second degree felony and carried a two to 20 year sentence and a $10,000 fine.

Woodward was also indicted on a another charge of family violence impede breathing/choking, a third degree felony with a two to 10 year sentence if convicted.

According to the original arrest affidavit, Woodward pointed a handgun at the victim, threatening to kill them while choking them.

He then slammed the victim's head into a gun safe while pushing and shoving them.

Although the prosecution had already selected a jury and was fully prepared to go to trial earlier today in this case, last minute acceptance from the victim allowed a plea deal to be arranged, thus avoiding a jury trial.

According to Martin County District Attorney, Hardy Wilkerson, Woodward has entered a plea of "guilty" to the charge of "Family Violence, Impede Breathing/Choking". The terms of the deal allow him to avoid jail time with a sentence of 3 years of Probation and Community Supervision, he must enter into a mandatory 30 days of inpatient drug and alcohol treatment and any after care required of that program, he must also complete a court approved anger management class.

The court did not access any fines beyond standard court fees in lieu of Woodward paying $30,000 in restitution directly to the victim.

Woodward served as sheriff from 2009 until 2014.