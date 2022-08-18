Former Gaines County Sheriff’s deputy indicted for official oppression

GAINES COUNTY, Texas —
Former Gaines County Sheriff’s Deputy Douglas Shane Scott has been indicted for official oppression, a class A misdemeanor, according to a court document filed on June 16, 2022.
The indictment states that on or around May 26, 2021, while Scott worked for the sheriff’s office, he pulled a woman’s hair and put her in a headlock, making unwanted contact with her.
His bond was set at $1,500.
This is all the information we currently have on the 2021 incident and Scott’s indictment. NewsWest 9 has requested an arrest affidavit and mug shot and we will update this story when new details are made available.