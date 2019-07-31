ODESSA, Texas — Wilmer Ray, a long-time community activist and former Ector County Commissioner, passed away on July 24 at the age of 78.

Ray was born on May 12, 1941 in Coolidge, Texas and graduated from Blackshear High School in Odessa in 1959.

Wilmer Ray spent much of his time in the community with the youth, serving as the unit director of the Woodson Boys Club from 1962 to 1972. He also helped moved the club to its current location and held a fundraiser for the club.

He also served as administrator of the Three Tier Learning Center, which helps at-risk youth work towards graduation and becoming a more productive member of society.

Ray was the first minority member of Odessa Jaycees and was a founding member of the Ector Lions Club. He also served on committees for United Way, the Odessa Council for Arts and the Black Chamber of Commerce.

Wilmer Ray served as Ector County Commissioner from 1999 to 2002.

Visitation will take place at Martinez Funeral Home on August 1. A celebration of his life will take place at 10 a.m. on August 2 at First United Methodist Church.