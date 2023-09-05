Former Dallas Cowboy Darren Woodson to speak at 2023 Salvation Army Restoration Celebration Dinner

The event will take place on May 18 at the Midland Country Club.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Former Super Bowl Champion and Dallas Cowboy Darren Woodson will be speaking at the Salvation Army 2023 Restoration Celebration Dinner on May 18.

“Darren Woodson has a long association with The Salvation Army during his time with the Cowboys, volunteering alongside teammates to serve Thanksgiving dinner at the Carr P. Collins center in Dallas, and supporting the Angel Tree program at Christmastime,” said Captain Robert Coriston, with The Salvation Army of Midland. “More recently, he has served as the host of The Salvation Army of North Texas Christmas Spectacular on TV, and we are thrilled to have him as our guest speaker at the 2023 Restoration Celebration Dinner here in Midland.”

The event will be taking place at the Midland Country Club located on 6101 N. State Highway 349. Along with Woodson, there will be other stories of restoration and success from Salvation Army clients. There will also be a silent and live auction, dinner and musical entertainment.

This annual fundraiser celebrates the Salvation Army's work as well as the many donors and volunteers that make their mission possible. For more information about the event and the Salvation Army, people can go to their Facebook page or call at 432-683-3614.