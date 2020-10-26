Food Truck Alley opens in Midland

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, there can be over 25 food trucks set up.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you have noticed here in Midland there seem to be food truck pop-up spots all over the city. Whether it is the Lowe’s or Haverty’s parking lot, the food trucks are always on the move.

Well now, there is a permanent home for food trucks off of Wall Street.

It is called Food Truck Alley. It opened last month and is the first food truck park in the Permian Basin.

“We were moving constantly and it was hard for customers to know where we were," Karen Borbon, Mariscos El Chacko food truck owner, said.

During dinner time hours, the Alley is popping.

On Saturday and Friday nights, there can be over 25 food trucks parked and dozens of families enjoying authentic cuisine. From fair food to Mexican food and everything in between, the Alley has become a big hit.

Each month, the food truck owners go in together and pay to rent the parking lot out.

“We have started a community," Borbon said. "We all wanted to be together so families could come and enjoy all different types of food all in one place.”

For many of the owners, the Alley came at just the right time, too.

“If It’s a way of living now, it’s our job now," Borbon said. "With COVID it’s been hard.”

But the Alley’s paid off in more ways than financially.

“Knowing people are loving our food...I mean we get so excited.”

Food Truck Alley is open on the weekends starting around 5 p.m. and is open until 9 p.m.