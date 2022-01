The company will be giving on-the-spot interviews and job offers for 50 available positions.

MIDLAND, Texas — Chartwells, the company responsible for serving meals in Midland ISD schools, will be holding a hiring fair Saturday at Midland Park Mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The company will be giving on-the-spot interviews and job offers for 50 available positions.

The jobs are Monday through Friday, with pay starting at $13.50 an hour.