FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Focused Care in Fort Stockton will be holding a St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17.

The parade will start at Fort Stockton Middle School at 5:30 p.m. and will go down 5th street before heading to the Focused Care.

All participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles with St. Patrick's Day theme items.