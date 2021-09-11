FM 2020 to get sidewalks in West Odessa

The sidewalks will go from Knox to West Loop 338 on top of other improvements in the same area.

ODESSA, Texas — FM 2020 will be getting sidewalks as a part of a new pedestrian safety project starting this month.

The sidewalks will be added to both sides of the street from Knox to West Loop 338. There will also be other improvements done to the road.

“We’ve seen pedestrian deaths increase in our 12-county area with 18 pedestrian deaths already reported this year,” said Odessa District Engineer John Speed. “While we incorporate pedestrian safety elements in virtually every major project we do, a standalone project like this underscores how serious TxDOT is when it comes to safety for everyone who uses our corridors. We still need the traveling public, both pedestrians and motorists, to maintain safe practices on our roads, but this project is certainly a positive step for those wanting to walk along FM 2020 in West Odessa.”

In this area alone, there have been four deaths that have occurred since 2010 and nine other accidents that resulted in "suspected serious injuries" to pedestrians.