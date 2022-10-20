Flu season is just around the corner

With flu season right around the corner, precautions should be taken early to avoid getting it.

ODESSA, Texas — According to the most recent Extended Flu Activity Report on the website of the Texas Department of State Health Services, the percentage of people testing positive for influenza reported by hospital laboratories has increased.

On the other hand, the percentage of patient visits due to an influenza-like illness has decreased.

Though COVID-19 is still as present as ever, that doesn’t mean that we can just forget about the flu.

Even in the early stage of the flu season, we should still keep an eye on those who are most at risk at catching it.

“Well certainly school kids are more susceptible to it. They are often confined to the schools and that’s where it spreads easily. Also, people who are immuno-suppressed, have transplants, or are going through cancer treatment; those are people who are also more vulnerable and should really get the flu shot right away,” said Brian Meyer RPh, a pharmacist.

Other than getting the flu shot, other precautions against the flu are still as simple as ever.

“Masking is still a good idea. You can also just not touch hands to face. Cough into your arm rather than hands. Make sure to wash hands, open water is fine. We can also use any of the sanitizers that are available," Meyer continued.

According to Meyer, cases for flu season usually don’t peak until December and January.