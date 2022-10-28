Floyd Gwin Park gets new amenities

Odessa Parks and Rec hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for new renovations in Floyd Gwin Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — Floyd Gwin Park certainly has a long history in Odessa and it’s come a long way since its inception.

But the parks and rec department decided to acknowledge the progress was made with the renovations that have been done on it.

Friday was the ribbon cutting ceremony for new renovations in Floyd Gwin Park.

“This is a really exciting time for the Odessa Parks and Recreation Department. And not only is this our second ribbon cutting ceremony this week, it’s a great time for all of Odessa to come and enjoy Floyd Gwin Park.” Steve Patton, Director of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department said.

The park is looking more and more like the ideal vision the department has always imagined.

"It is a quality of life that we're trying to establish; a better quality of life for the citizens of Odessa and those people that visit our community. It's great to be a part of that. I'm from Odessa and grew up in Odessa, and I want to make a difference and a positive difference for this community and provide a high quality of life for the citizens and the kids and our future of Odessa," Patton said.

There’s still some stuff to iron out such as irrigation as well as planting trees, but the amenities that are now available in the park include the new parking lots, new tennis ball courts, new basketball courts, volleyball courts and of course playgrounds for the children.