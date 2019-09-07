SEMINOLE, Texas — One man is dead following a Monday morning crash on Highway 180, four miles east of Seminole.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Carlos Guevara, 60, of Seminole, was traveling east on U.S. 180 in a 1989 Ford F250 pick up truck and Marcus Ortega, 22, of Tampa, Fl., was traveling west on a 2002 Harley Davidson XL 1200 motorcycle.

DPS said Guevara turned left into the pathway of Ortega and they collided.

Ortega was declared dead at the Seminole Hospital at 9:20 a.m. Guevara was treated for non-incapacitating injuries and released from the hospital.