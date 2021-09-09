Flags placed at Memorial Gardens Park to remember 9/11 victims, honor first responders

The flag display will stay up until Sept. 21.

ODESSA, Texas — This Saturday marks the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks that attempted to bring the country to its knees.

Even 20 years later, it's still a difficult memory for many Americans, but it's a day that needs to be remembered.

The City of Odessa partnered with Prosperity Bank to place flags at Memorial Gardens Park to remember 9/11 victims and honor first responders.

“We set out 3,000 flags that represent each individual that died in the 9/11 event,” Prosperity Bank Odessa Market President Andy Espinoza said. “It's just very enjoyable to get out here and walk the walk, enjoy the breeze and enjoy the flags, what the flags represent.”