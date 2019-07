MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for the Fourth of July holiday by honoring first responders.

A flag raising ceremony was held on July 1 at Hogan Park.

The giant flag will fly throughout the week and will be lit up every night from dusk till dawn. It will also fly during the Star-Spangled Salute.

The Monday ceremony also honored our first responders.

