Flag ceremonies held for Memorial Day in the Permian Basin

A gold star family was honored at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Big Spring.

MIDLAND, Texas — Crowds all over the Permian Basin showed up to honor veterans on Memorial Day, despite the rain.

High Sky Commemorative Air Force held a special flag ceremony Monday.

The ceremony included taps and a guest speaker, as well as a flyover by the High Sky Wing of the CAF.

Following the ceremony, attendees were invited to enjoy open cockpit tours of the planes at the museum.

In Big Spring, people gathered at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial for another flag ceremony.

Members of the Young Marines hoisted the colors for the event.

One local Gold Star family was recognized at the ceremony as well. Gold Star families are those which have lost a loved one in military service.