Fix West Texas to offer 'Pay What You Can Afford' microchips

MIDLAND, Texas — Fix West Texas will be offering its 'Pay What You Can Afford' microchips through July 4.

Most dogs are not fans of the Fourth of July due to the loud sounds of the fireworks. This causes more dogs to go missing on the holiday than any other day.

Microchips are a good recovery tool, but due to their high fees, over 50% of the microchips are not registered. That is why Fix West Texas is offering up 'free for life' microchip registrations and updates.