MIDLAND, Texas — Fix West Texas will be holding a Family Fun Day and Adoption event on July 22.

It will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Dennis the Menace Park. There will be a bounce house, a face painter and local food and drink vendors.

There will also be craft projects for kids and paw painting for pets. Each adoption for the 60+ adoptable dogs will be $50 each with each pet receiving a new toy, collar and some treats.