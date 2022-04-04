Fix West Texas receives help from 'Best Friends Animal Society'

Best Friends Animal Society has chosen Fix West Texas to participate in their embed program where experts will come work in their shelter and teach the staff.

MIDLAND, Texas — Fix West Texas recently received an offer for assistance from the Nation's largest no-kill sanctuary, Best Friends Animal Society.

"It’s a National Animal Society that has selected the City of Midland to participate in what they call an embed program and it’s where they bring in some of their experts to live in our community and work in our shelter and help the existing staff learn best practices," said Karen Patterson, Fix West Texas.

With this program, what will happen is the society will send in workers to live here and actively work at Fix West Texas alongside their staff.

"They go around to poor performing and what I mean by that is high euthanasia rate shelters and they know what works and what doesn’t," Patterson said. "They can easily tell us hey do this, do this, this will really help, tweak this tweak that."

At Fix West Texas, they know they were selected because of our high euthanasia rate in town but also because they put so much into the animals they care of there.

"You know on one hand our community was selected for it because of our high euthanasia rate but on the other hand our community was selected for it because we've invested in the animal shelter," Patterson said. "We’re showing people on a national stage that we want to do better and that’s also why they’re interested in helping."

The shelter could also possibly receive a grant from the Society that is valued at about $100,000 so It’s $100,000 worth of free help.