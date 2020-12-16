x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Local News

Fix West Texas offers free pet vaccinations with proof of blood donation

The need for blood in the community is high as many blood drives have been canceled this year.
Credit: Fix West Texas Facebook post

ODESSA, Texas — The need for blood donations is at an all-time high, as Vitalant has had to cancel many of its blood drives due to COVID-19.

Now they are asking for blood donations to help keep up the local supply.

To help support the cause, Fix West Texas is offering pet vaccinations at no charge with proof of a blood donation.

Anyone who provides proof of their blood donation to Fix West Texas will be able to get their dog or cat vaccinated for free.

You can find out more about this offer by contacting Fix West Texas.

Vitalant also says it will now be performing COVID-19 antibody testing for all donors.