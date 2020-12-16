Fix West Texas offers free pet vaccinations with proof of blood donation

The need for blood in the community is high as many blood drives have been canceled this year.

Now they are asking for blood donations to help keep up the local supply.

To help support the cause, Fix West Texas is offering pet vaccinations at no charge with proof of a blood donation.

Anyone who provides proof of their blood donation to Fix West Texas will be able to get their dog or cat vaccinated for free.

You can find out more about this offer by contacting Fix West Texas.