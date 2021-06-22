Fix West Texas holding 'Pets in Need' drive thru clinic

Dog owners who cannot afford the nonprofit's normal prices are invited to come out to get their dogs vaccinated, microchipped and more.

ODESSA, Texas — Fix West Texas is holding a "Pets in Need" clinic on June 26.

This event will be a drive-thru clinic for dog owners who are unable to afford the nonprofit's normal prices.

The clinic will start at 10 a.m. at the West Texas Horse Center and last until Fix West Texas runs out of supplies.

Dogs will be able to receive free microchips, flea and tick preventatives and vaccinations for rabies, parvo, distemper and kennel cough. Dog food will also be available and there will be a limited amount of free spay and neuter vouchers for dogs over 30 pounds.