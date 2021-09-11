Fix West Texas, Blue Door team up for Yappy Hour

The event will feature live music, door prizes and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — Fix West Texas and the Blue Door are teaming up for a Yappy Hour fundraiser on September 11.

The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. on the patio of The Blue Door.

Dogs on leashes are welcome to come out with their owners and enjoy pupcakes.

The event will feature live music by Royce Corbell, door prizes and more.

Yappy Hour is part of the Strut Your Mutt series that is being held from August to October. To register for the team or donate you can click or tap here.