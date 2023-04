CASA's mission is to become acquainted with every aspect of a child's life.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Five new CASA advocates were sworn in at the Midland County Courthouse on April 10.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. They help foster kids through the system. CASA's mission is to become acquainted with every aspect of the child's life.