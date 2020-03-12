FirstCapital Bank of Texas to hold drive-thru Christmas event

This is the 11th annual Christmas with Bonham event.

MIDLAND, Texas — FirstCapital bank of Texas (FCB) be hosting its annual Christmas with Bonham event on December 3.

This marks the 11th year of the event and will benefit the students of Bonham Elementary.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will only be drive-thru and the students will be directed through the bank to see Santa and their favorite Christmas characters. Students will also receive goodie bags

“We value our relationship with Bonham Elementary and know that the event truly makes an impact to the families and the students that attend, especially during a year like 2020,” says Hazel Morrison, FCB VP/Marketing Manager. “While the event will be a little different this year, we hope that during a difficult time, it will bring joy to the students, families and the community we serve, which in the end is what community banking is all about.”

On top of this event, FCB has a lot of history with Bonham Elementary through volunteer teaching with Junior Achievement and other mentoring programs.