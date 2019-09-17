The first responders of Midland and Odessa will be competing in a home run derby and two softball games.

Odessa police, Odessa Fire Rescue, Midland Police, Midland Fire Department and the West Texas Fire Softball Team will all be participating.

"This year's event should be even better in light of the recent events," said Steven Ramirez with Odessa Fire Rescue.

"Our first responders are so stressed and worked to the max; this gives them a chance to go out and have fun with each other and against each other."

The games will start at 6 p.m. on September 21 at the Rockhound's stadium in Midland.

Tickets are $5 general admission, while children three and under get in for free. The money raised will benefit the fire and police associations of the two towns.