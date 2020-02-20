MIDLAND, Texas — It's a completely digital LED mobile marketing truck.

It's a totally new advertising concept in West Texas, brought here by the people at Entertainment Doctors.

Entertainment Doctors is a company that was already promoting events in the area but decided to go big and mobile with ads.

"We decided to incorporate the truck to promote our shows but also to venture off in the marketing and advertising business," Beatrice Barrientes, Entertainment Doctors owner said.

The locally-run music and events company rolled out their first truck in December.

"I've been here my whole life so that helped me get the business off the ground as far as a network standpoint," Barrientes said.

They already have plans to buy 2 more $300,000+ trucks before the end of the year.

They want 6 more by 2021.

If the big video screen doesn't get your attention the music will.

Two big speakers on the truck play your favorite tunes.

"People say think outside the box. We think like there is no box," Barrientes said.

Entertainment Doctors can even play music videos on the side of their truck with the touch of a button. They do this at ticket stops and in front of their building prior to events.

And as soon as they get more trucks, you might see more mobile billboards like this one on a street near you.

