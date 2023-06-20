First Methodist Church in Midland to host fine arts camp

This is the third year of the camp. When the camp first opened, it only offered music, but now the camp will also offer dance, drama and art.

"Kids will get to do music, they will play instruments," said Director of Worship Arts Beth Garza. "They'll be doing a little bit of music theory, everybody's gonna be dancing no pressure it's gonna be lots of fun. Everybody gets to do art, everybody gets to do drama; we have puppets, we have skits, the opportunity for the older kids to learn guitar if they want to learn guitar."