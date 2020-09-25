Odessa mayoral candidates have first live debate before election

The three candidates running for Odessa mayor answered some of your most pressing questions ahead of the November 3 election.

MIDLAND, Texas — For the first time in eight years, the city of Odessa will have a new leader at the helm. Come November, it'll be one of these three candidates: current council member Dewey Bryant, former council member Javier Joven, and former staff member for congressman Mike Conaway, Gloria Apolinario.

On September 24, voters had the chance to get to know them.

Law enforcement was at the top of the candidates' minds tonight -- each candidate laying out how they would back our men and women in blue. Candidate Joven says it starts with civic leaders.

"But we set an example to be able to have and promote an atmosphere where city staff and citizens have confidence in leadership and that when problems arise that those on top are there to listen," Joven said.

When asked about how to get Odessa on the map, Bryant said as a community, we need to grab a megaphone and be heard.

"I think the first thing that we need to be is to be heard. We sit on 40 percent of the oil reserves in the nation. We need to be heard as being the epicenter of that oil and gas figure in the United States and the world," Bryant said.

When it came to financial transparency, Apolinario says that she would create opportunities for the people to get involved in money spending decisions.

"When I become mayor, I will have a citizens' advisory committee that will meet at least quarterly if not monthly as we need it so that we can discuss these things, what are the things we need, why do we need this tax, where is the money going, etc.," Apolinario said.