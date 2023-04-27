First ever space-based voice call made in West Texas

AST Spacemobile, with help from several partners, made the call with a regular smartphone.

MIDLAND, Texas — The first ever space-based voice call was made in West Texas by using an unmodified smartphone.

This call was made by AST Spacemobile with help from their partners, Vodafone, Rakuten and AT&T. The call originated in Midland and the unmodified phone used was a Samsung Galaxy.

The use of satellites could be a big step toward increasing cell service not only in the United States, but also in developing countries too. It is unclear whether satellite access would come at an extra cost at this time.

“Achieving what many once considered impossible, we have reached the most significant milestone to date in our quest to deliver global cellular broadband from space," said Abel Avellan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AST SpaceMobile. "While we take a moment to celebrate this tremendous accomplishment, we remain focused on the path ahead and pivotal next steps that get us closer to our goal of transforming the way the world connects. I am immensely proud of our team and our incredible partners, whose unwavering dedication and tireless efforts have brought us to this pivotal moment.”