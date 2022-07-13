First confirmed case of monkeypox reported in Taylor County

The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is investigating and collecting details on the case, and said it has found no current risk to the general public.

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District reported Wednesday afternoon that it has received confirmation of the first case of monkeypox within the county.

The health district said it is currently investigating and collecting details on the case, and has found no current risk to the general public.

ATCPHD will work with local, federal and state partners to continue to monitor the situation.

Monkeypox is most commonly spread through contact with body fluids, lesions or shared items that have been contaminated with fluids by a person with monkeypox, such as bedding.

Symptoms may include rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion or body aches. A rash symptomatic of monkeypox can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body, such as the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

Monkeypox cases are occurring nationwide. Persons who are at high risk for monkeypox exposure should be aware of their risk and seek medical attention if they develop any symptoms and follow their health care providers instructions for isolation until test results are available.