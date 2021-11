The event will be held on November 17 at 6:00 p.m. and free to the public.

ODESSA, Texas — First Basin Credit Union has partnered with Odessa Arts to present a public art sculpture at the headquarters in Odessa.

The formal dedication ceremony for the "Hadley Cell" art sculpture will be at 6:00 p.m. located at 7100 East Texas Hwy 191 in Odessa.