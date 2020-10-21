First Basin Credit Union invites Permian Basin to be a shining star for needy children

The First Basin Credit Union is inviting the Permian Basin to be a shining star for needy children during the holiday season.

The credit union will be hosting a donation drive for the eighth year in a row, to benefit High Sky Children's Ranch.

If anyone wants to help a needy child with making their Christmas wish come true, monetary donations can be made to account number 80001-02 at First Basin Credit Union.

Gifts ranging from blankets, winter coats, clothing, shoes, toy cars, dolls, bicycles, and wish list items will also be accepted.

All gifts will be presented to children of all ages up to 17 years old.

Donations can be made thru Nov. 13 at the following locations:

Midland:

3316 N. Midland Drive

Odessa:

2740 County Road West

4217 Grandview Ave.

1010 E. 8th St.

713 Golder Ave.

Andrews: