x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Meet the first babies of 2023 in Midland-Odessa

Matias and David were welcomed with gift baskets and plenty of love.
Credit: Medical Center Hospital, Midland Memorial Hospital
Left-David Soto, Right-Matias Hernandez with parents Erika and Juan

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Hospital have welcomed their first babies of 2023.

In Midland, Matias Hernandez was born at 12:12 a.m. to parents Erika Flores Fuentes and Juan Hernandez.

He weighed seven pounds one ounce.

In Odessa, David Maximilano Esteban Soto was born at 3:37 a.m.

Little David weighed six pounds two ounces and was welcomed by parents Clara Soto Galindo and Cristobal Esteban Ortiz.

Both babies were welcomed with gifts from local business including clothes and diapers.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Fighting seasonal depression in the winter months

Before You Leave, Check This Out