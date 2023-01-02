Meet the first babies of 2023 in Midland-Odessa

Matias and David were welcomed with gift baskets and plenty of love.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Hospital have welcomed their first babies of 2023.

In Midland, Matias Hernandez was born at 12:12 a.m. to parents Erika Flores Fuentes and Juan Hernandez.

He weighed seven pounds one ounce.

In Odessa, David Maximilano Esteban Soto was born at 3:37 a.m.

Little David weighed six pounds two ounces and was welcomed by parents Clara Soto Galindo and Cristobal Esteban Ortiz.