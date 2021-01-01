Odessa hospitals welcome first babies born in 2021

New year, new life: Meet the first babies born at the Odessa hospitals!

TEXAS, USA — The first babies of 2021 have already been born at local hospitals

Stella Ann McGahan was born at 12:01 a.m. at MCH to Janel Ann McGahan and John Henry McGahan. Stella is their first child.

At ORMC, Carla Mendez and Shawon Parker welcomed Ava into the world at 4:48 a.m.

Additionally, all three babies are among the first recipients of the 2021 POWER Bags, an initiative meant to encourage new parents to read to their children from birth.

For the first time, all three hospitals and Midland and Odessa are participating in this initiative.