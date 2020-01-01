TEXAS, USA — New life, new year and new decade-2020 is already starting off full of excitement.

Odessa Regional Medical Center and Midland Health have welcomed the first babies born in their cities on New Year's Day.

In Odessa, Madilyn Nichole Biskup came into the world on 3:42 a.m. Her parents are Jessica Taylor and Trey Biskup.

Gray Matthew Egan was Midland's first baby, born at 6:05 a.m. to Stacy and Brendan Egan.

Both families received a variety of goodies to help care for their new bundles of joy.

