First 5 Permian Basin to host Kinder Camp

ODESSA, Texas — First 5 Permian Basin is hosting Kinder Camp once again for the community.
Kinder Camp is a free kindergarten-readiness activity camp for children entering kinder in Fall 2023 in Ector and Midland counties. The camp will be held July 17-21.
Kinder Camp consists of parent-led activities for families to complete at home, as well as on-campus sessions for interactive activities. Families who register will be given the materials they need to complete the activities at a pace that works for them. At the end of the week, campers will receive free school supplies for completing camp.
To register your child for Kinder Camp, fill out the camp registration form.
For questions, contact First 5 Permian Basin by calling: 432-552-4025 or emailing: First5@utpb.edu.