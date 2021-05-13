First 5 Permian Basin holding annual Read and Roll event

The event will feature games, door prizes, crafts and more.

ODESSA, Texas — First 5 Permian Basin is holding its annual Roll and Read event on May 15.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Memorial Garden in Odessa.

Families with children of all ages are invited to drop by this event for free. They do not need to be enrolled in a First 5 program to attend.

Roll and Read focuses on early literacy and physical well-being for families.

The event will feature numerous reading stations spread across the park. There will also be various free activities like crafts, games, raffle prizes and more.

Additionally, trained staff will be on hand to answer questions from parents.

First 5 is also known as the Department of Community and Family Health under UTPB. It provides resources like personal educators and curriculums to families through its free programs to help early childhood development.