The Odessa Fire Rescue worked throughout the night to put out a grass fire caused by fireworks on late Saturday night.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a call about a grass fire late Saturday night.

The fire, which started on 87th St., moved northwest towards Loop 338.

Upon arrival, the Odessa Fire Rescue worked to put out several grass fires caused by fireworks, making sure it did not crossover the North Loop.