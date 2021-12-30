Firework reminders ahead of New Year's Eve

In Midland and Odessa, it is illegal to even possess fireworks in city limits.

MIDLAND, Texas — New Year's Eve is Friday, and that means plenty of people will be looking to set off fireworks in celebration of the big day.

However, if you live in Midland or Odessa your options will be a lot more limited.

You're not allowed to shoot off fireworks within city limits, or even sell or possess them.

It's also illegal to shoot them on federal, state or county roadways.

If you do it anyway, you could face a hefty fine.