Firehawk Aerospace to test hybrid rockets in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Firehawk Aerospace will be coming to Midland after signing a two-year lease with the Midland Development Corporation.

This will be the third aerospace company to make a home in Midland.

The lease will grant them use of land owned by the MDC. The land will be north of Highway 191 and just outside of Midland city limits.

For the next two years, Firehawk Aerospace will be testing out their hybrid rocket engines alongside their 3D-printed fuel.

Sara Harris, the executive director of Midland Development Corporation, says that the corporation was more than happy to welcome Firehawk to Midland.

“We’re super excited to bring in a third aerospace company to Midland. We have a lot we can offer in terms of our launch license, in terms of our friendly business climate and our open aerospace and our willingness to find creative solutions to the problems this businesses may have," Harris said. "So we are happy to welcome another one to midland to help develop this community.”

The Florida-based company reportedly chose Midland due to the empty space that was already available.

"We've had the ability to develop the relationship between Firehawk for some time now, we've been talking about what they need and how Midland can help them out. What we can offer them is land to test on and a quick turnaround time, which is what they've been looking for," Harris said.

Firehawk Aerospace may begin testing as soon as this week if they are able to get a ground team to Midland.