ODESSA, Texas — Firecracker Fandango in Odessa will be taking place on July 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The fireworks will begin at 10:00 p.m. There will also be musical performances, a car show, food trucks, vendors and a kids area. In this kids area, there will be a dog show, face painting, balloon artist and jumpers. The event is also completely free.