The City of Midland says there does not appear to be any danger at this time.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland fire crews responded to a fire at West Texas Automotive off of Andrews Hwy. Thursday.

At this time no cause is known and no injuries were reported. The fire was put out buy 5:30 p.m.

Viewers reported seeing black smoke from the fire around 5 p.m., but the City of Midland says there was no threat.