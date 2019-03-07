MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Fire Marshals want to remind people the rules and regulations for fireworks.

Justin Bunch, Midland County Fire Marshal, warns people should know the law if they do not want to get in trouble.

"There's no restriction on what days you can pop fireworks, there's restriction as to where you can sell fireworks," Branch said.

Fireworks can not be possessed or sold within city limits. They also cannot be used near a firework stand, school, church or sporting event without a permit.

Despite the Permian Basin having a wet spring, Branch says that the potential for a grass fire is very high.

"Be safe, use common sense, like I said have a fire extinguisher or something there to put out a fire in case you do start one. It could happen and even if you don't intentionally do it, the ramifications for starting one could be pretty severe," Branch said.

For more details on the specific rules click here.