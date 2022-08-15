Fire kills 11-year-old girl in Odessa

At 3:17 a.m. on August 13, the Ector County Sheriff's Office got a call about a fire starting at a home in the 1500 block of Bridle Path.

ODESSA, Texas — At approximately 3:17 a.m. on Saturday, the Ector County Sheriff's Office and multiple fire departments got a call about a fire starting at a home in the 1500 block of Bridle Path.

"Crews were dispatched about 3:00 am this morning first arriving on scene encountered heavy, heavy fire conditions," said West Odessa Fire Chief Richard Pease.

Three people were in the trailer, and two of them got out.

"Two people were able to get out of the house and they confirmed that a third one was killed trapped inside, all rescue efforts were made that were possible they just were not successful due to fire conditions," Pease said. "We all have kids, I want to go home and hug mine. I mean, this is the worst of the worst. I'm a grown man and it just breaks my heart, it really does."

Everyone involved did what they could to try and save the 11-year-old girl that was stuck inside .

"Everybody just did everything they could do from the bystanders to the passerby on 16th street so it's a tragic situation and we will just keep the family and everybody in our thoughts and prayers and we'll help them out however we can," Pease said.

There is an ongoing investigation about how this fire started. For now, the family needs support from the community

"Keep the family in your prayers, help them out as best as you can and just reach out do anything," Pease said. "It's just tragic very tragic."

The Red Cross is helping the family and they said in a statement,