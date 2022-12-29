Fire departments provide firework safety tips ahead of New Year's Eve

Experts suggest avoiding drinking while shooting off fireworks and supervise all children.

ODESSA, Texas — While fireworks will be popping off on New Year's Eve, there is the risk of fires popping off as well.

“Due to the high winds and stuff that are kind of coming up this weekend and everything, definitely be on the lookout if you are going to pop fireworks that it could spread pretty quickly… Just be mindful. Have a water supply close by so that if a spot fire or something does pop off you can put it out quickly and not burn down your property or your neighbor’s property,” Rusty Winn, an arson investigator for Midland County said.

But it’s not just the dry climate or careless placement of fireworks that could pose a risk.

“Well for safety, with fun comes drinking as well. So that’s something we kind of don’t want to recommend is being under the consumption of alcohol while you’re popping fireworks… also any unsupervised children, make sure they are supervised by an adult when they are popping the fireworks,” said Nathan Sanchez, an arson investigator for Odessa Fire Rescue.

Both counties wanted to remind the public that in both Midland County and Ector County, you're not allowed to use fireworks within city limits.