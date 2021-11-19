x
Midland Fire Department gives tips on deep frying your Thanksgiving turkey

One of the biggest mistakes people make when prepping the holiday meal is frying a frozen turkey, resulting in a dangerous situation.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department is giving tips on deep frying a turkey this holiday season.

In a video on Facebook, the department performed a demonstration of what not to do when frying your Thanksgiving dinner.

When you submerge a turkey in oil, the ice inside the bird absorbs the heat and melts, creating water.

Combining a fast change in density with the expansion of volume causes the steam to rise and blow boiling oil out of the pot.

So if you're planning to deep fry a turkey this year, make sure you thaw it out completely first.

We all love a good fried turkey for Thanksgiving! Before you put the bird in the oil, checkout these tips and common mistakes to avoid to keep your family safe. Happy Thanksgiving!

Posted by Midland TX Fire Department on Thursday, November 18, 2021

    

