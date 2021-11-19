Midland Fire Department gives tips on deep frying your Thanksgiving turkey

One of the biggest mistakes people make when prepping the holiday meal is frying a frozen turkey, resulting in a dangerous situation.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department is giving tips on deep frying a turkey this holiday season.

In a video on Facebook, the department performed a demonstration of what not to do when frying your Thanksgiving dinner.

One of the biggest mistakes people make when prepping the holiday meal is frying a frozen turkey, resulting in a dangerous situation.

When you submerge a turkey in oil, the ice inside the bird absorbs the heat and melts, creating water.

Combining a fast change in density with the expansion of volume causes the steam to rise and blow boiling oil out of the pot.

So if you're planning to deep fry a turkey this year, make sure you thaw it out completely first.