Justin Bunch, Emergency Management Coordinator for Midland County, says the fire is under control but not out as of 5:30 p.m.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland fire crews are investigating after a mobile home fire near Greenwood.

The fire started as a single wide mobile home fire, near the area of East County Road 85 and CR 1130. It later spread to a second trailer.

